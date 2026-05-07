Michele and Alex always loved Salt & Straw. Photos by Together Theory

Salt & Straw may not offer 31 flavors, but what other ice cream brand hosts weddings officiated by the company’s co-founder? On May 2, Tyler Malek officiated the marriage of loyal customers Alex and Michelle.

The Northwest 23rd and Kearney shop had been a favorite place in Michelle’s childhood. When she returned to Portland and found a home a few blocks away, she also also connected with Alex. Their courtship rituals included monthly flavor releases, celebratory scoops and even their dog Nolan’s favorite pup cups. When Alex proposed, he made sure the evening ended the same way many of their milestones had—with ice cream.

“It would be the wildest dream to be able to get married here,” they said.

Malek, who is also the company’s head Ice cream maker, met with Alex and Michelle ahead of the big day to learn their story and help craft their celebration.

“From the very beginning, Salt & Straw has been about creating moments of connection and joy,” said Malek, who called the wedding “incredibly special for our entire team.”