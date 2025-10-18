Northwest Examiner

Carrie
3h

I think it's time to get rid of the bottle bill and places like these. There are so many options to recycle we no longer need these. It's fueling the drug crisis. Ever been to the bottle drop near Lowe's at Delta Park? Horrible drug usage on every level. Going to Lowe's is disturbing when you see what happening in the parking lot yet the city still does little to nothing to address it.

