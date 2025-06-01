Fire rescue workers move man onto rescue bucket of aerial platform truck. Portland Police Bureau photo.

Portland firefighters and police removed a trespasser from the Portland Heliport atop a parking structure at Northwest Naito Parkway and Davis Street yesterday morning.

Portland Police officers found the man lying on the roof of the five-story structure and spent considerably time trying to persuade him to come down, but he refused to move or to speak.

The man, Aron T. Wiprud, 37, who was unhurt, was taken by ambulance to a hospital and placed on a detoxification hold. He was cited for burglary and criminal mischief.

Aaron T. Wiprud , 37, was placed on a gurney and taken to a hospital. Portland Police Bureau photo.

