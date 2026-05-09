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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
2hEdited

Thanks. It’s time for a new facility in Portland- Oregon State Hospital North.

Actually, that is not origins I thought. When I ran for Council in 2024, the retired chief medical officer ( I think, she was) recommended that. Said badly needed.

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JW's avatar
JW
2h

Time for a new Governor (among other things) - just hoping enough other voters finally open their eyes and agree.

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