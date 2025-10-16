Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

JM Johnson
The Wallace Park project was presented to the NWDA Planning Committee which was skeptical about the design. In theory it was supposed to help drainage but in actuality widening the asphalt driveway would have accomplished the same thing. And far less expensively. Oh and the grant money that paid for it? It was merely a reallocation from the city’s DES department. Transferring money from one budget line to another is not a “grant.”

KBJ
Do we have any examples of rejected levys turning into better proposals in the future? It seems like a common strategy to discredit a levy right when it's about to be voted on with some grand plan of revision where interest drops immediately following the vote. This leads me to believe the goal was really about the fact that you were able to strike down a new "tax" in the first place.

