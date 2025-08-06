Campsites under Interstate 405 are less likely to be removed, and the city no longer has a role.

The Oregon Department of Transportation wants the public to know that clean-ups under Interstate 405 and other ODOT property continues although it stopped paying the city of Portland to do that work on July 1.

ODOT says “litter, graffiti and camp clean-up will continue, but at a reduced level of service.”

The city of Portland concurs, though it characterizes the cutback as “a drastically reduced level.”

“We are seeing a HUGE uptick in camping and tent villages along 405 in the Pearl and Northwest,” wrote Pearl resident Linda Witt. “One sprawling tent village is on Northwest 16th between Lovejoy and Kearney, another is on Northwest 16th near Flanders.”

One Northwest neighbor said he diligently reported problems to ODOT in July as directed.

“Campers are still there,” wrote RJ. “No action other than a pre-typed response, which means ODOT can check off their box.”