Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy in PDX's avatar
Nancy in PDX
2h

I’ve reported the rapidly growing encampments under the I‑405—stretching from Lovejoy all the way through NW 22nd—by calling 311, as the PDX Reporter app continues to produce error messages (which I have also reported).

This situation is escalating quickly. The city has not been able to contain it, and it is already creating serious safety, sanitation, and livability concerns. With the imminent opening of two shelters and the planned relocation of 275 additional individuals into our neighborhood (with no wrap around service) failing to address these existing encampments now will only compound the problem.

We need immediate, visible action before the situation deteriorates further.

please don’t just complain do something —Write the Mayor and City Council an email NOW — I just sent mine…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LA's avatar
LA
2hEdited

I noticed that if I drop a pin on PDX reporter just a little bit away from the freeway in places like 16th it doesn’t block me from reporting. So I keep doing that in hopes (as unrealistic as they might be) it is giving the city data to the lack of cleanup. No question the encampments along the freeway are also increasing rapidly but when it comes to off the freeway and in the city there should be some financial flexibility on behalf of the city to get it cleaned up.

When this switch happened I suspected that it affected the areas under the 405 overpass as typically that is state transportation property. So now we have tents allowed to completely block the sidewalk, which is a violation of the ADA lawsuit against the city. At the very least the city needs to step up and fill in this gap…or they need to face the consequences of not abiding to the settlement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture