Breath of Life sculpture by Jere M. Grimm. Photo by Dan Kvitka

Longtime Willamette Heights resident and artist Jere M. Grimm hosts “From Afra to Iris: A journey into the third age,” a retrospective art exhibit at Multnomah Arts Center, 7688 SW Capitol Highway, from Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 29.

An opening reception is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 1, from 1-3 p.m.

Born in 1933 in St. Louis, Grimm earned her BFA from the School of Fine Arts at Washington University in St. Louis and studied under ancient sculpture technique under Bill McVey at Cleveland Art Institute.

Her husband and lifelong collaborator, Ray Grimm, founded the ceramics department at Portland State University.

Their collaborative work includes installations such as the Weather Machine in Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square and large-scale commissions at Skamania Lodge, Salishan Lodge and Oregon State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

