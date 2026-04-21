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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
2h

Glad to see Eric Zimmerman and Olivia Clark responding to concerns of their constituents regarding the operations of this shelter.

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Kathryn S.'s avatar
Kathryn S.
2hEdited

While councilors Zimmerman and Clark stood up for our Pearl and NW neighborhood, councilor Green continues to fight for his

Foie Gras ban.

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