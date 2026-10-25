Migration Brewing will trek to the Field Office buildings, the blueish-black twin office buildings on Front Avenue adjacent to the Dockside Saloon and the train tracks. The landscaped courtyard is quiet except for piped in ambient music and train sounds. There’s a French café nearby, a daycare and a small cafe/brewpub across Front Avenue that serves nearby apartment dwellers. When Migration opens in March 2027, there will be pizza, a full bar and Migration stalwarts like their Patio Pale. Migration has a pop-up in the PACWest Center in downtown with a wrap-around patio affording eye-level views of Portlandia’s biceps. Migration has other, more obvious locations on North Williams and Northeast Glisan streets.

Emporia Art Bar, 714 SW 11th Ave., will open soon in the historic two-story Deutsches Haus, where the German American Society of Portland once gathered. The new proprietor is Chadwick Gibson, founder and director of Los Angeles gallery Smart Objects. Plans call for live music Wednesday-Sunday from 6-10 p.m., as well as gallery shows.

Emporia Art Bar will open in downtown Portland in this two-story building from 1926.

Outdoor store KOROGI, 318 SW Taylor St., will open Nov. 7, specializing in Japanese camping equipment.

KOROGI opens next month in downtown.

Light + Home, 347 NW Ninth Ave., is having a clearance sale, after which it will move to online sales only.

Global magazine, art and zine shop Chess Club will open its new location at 1111 SW Washington St. in the Telegram Building on Oct. 30.