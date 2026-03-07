Northwest Examiner

Joan Morris
4h

This is a question we all should be asking ourselves. Since I worked as a therapist in mental health in Montana, some of my clients were Native people and struggling with generational trauma. To do my job I had to research directly with tribal elders and medicine people to learn some of the solutions to this dilemma. For me personally, I came to believe education was a road to personal power and power within the dominant culture, so I contribute as much as I can to higher education of native people. I’m proud to say that a few of my teenage clients were not only the first to graduate high school, but to complete degrees in college as well. These people have learned to live within the system and still maintain and advocate for important values of their ancestors which I believe may be our only salvation for us as humans to coexist with nature. The organization of my choice is the American Indian College Fund,

www.collegefund.org/support.

Mike Burton
4h

While I have no clear answers for her religious dilemma, I am glad to see her raise the question. We are living on borrowed land it is one we all should ask ourselves. As far as I can see there isn’t any more land being made and we all shepherds of what we haven’t already ruined.

