Adorable yellow tables beckon at Tiny Little Cuppa, a hyper local coffee shop and roaster at 520 SW Fifth Ave. on the bus mall. The postage stamp-sized shop is owned and operated by Martyn Leaper and Keia Booker, who have been popping up at the Pearl District’s Culinary Market on Sundays. They also have a Lloyd Center location.

Tiny Little Cuppa is in the Yeon Building on 5th Ave.

Cycle Town Coffee Roasters, 1626 NW Thurman St., is tucked inside a vault in the former Steven Smith Teamaker space. Not literally a vault, but it’s definitely a secret hideaway. An excellent off-the-menu drink was prepared when I asked for an espresso tonic, which is sparkling water water, a shot of espresso and orange flower water. Get one here or try the orange blossom espresso tonic at Sister’s Coffee with cardamon foam.

Cycle Town coffee is a Thurman Street hideaway.

Normally I prefer Gen-X coffee drinks with standard milk. But I set my generational values aside to fetch my daughter an iced oat milk matcha beverage from the very pleasant Abba, 525 NW 11th Ave. She said, ‘This is good, where’d you get it,’ and headed out the door before I could reply.