Polly Merwin and her husband Brent are ready for company at the former Decoy Saloon in Linnton.

Linnton’s old Decoy Saloon has a new owner and a new name—Brock’s Blind Bar & Grill.

A “blind” (if you didn’t know) is any type of concealed area behind which hunters sit and wait for ducks.

The new owner, Polly Merwin, is a 37-year service industry veteran who also owns and operates Brock’s Bar and Grill located near her home in Woodlawn, Wash. She named both businesses after her grandfather.

As she prepares to reopen on Saturday, Merwin says people from Linnton are popping in to say hello.

“People from 24 years ago, lifelong friendships were forged at the Decoy. There’s a lot of swirl around this place,” she said. “It used to be a very vibrant bar.”

Merwin met her future husband when she was working a shift at the Decoy over 20 years ago. At that time, he was employed as a bridge superintendent on the nearby St. John’s Bridge. These days, the former Marine will be running the kitchen and doing all the needed repairs at Brock’s Blind.

“It’s my dream, it’s my business. We share it, but I make all the decisions,” she said. “I have a passion for it.”

The grand reopening is scheduled for Saturday night, and there will be live music by ‘90s cover band Echofield. The kitchen will be preparing hot sandwiches, like Philly Cheesesteak and Reubens, as well as burgers, wraps, salads and pizza.

“I’m a patriot,” said Merwin. “There will be American flags and vets will always receive a 10% discount.”

Once things are up and running, Merwin plans to bring back an early breakfast for hunters in honor of her old friend, Yuna Larson, who owned the Decoy when she first worked there.

“I very much respected her so this will be like a tribute to her.”

Brock’s Blind is located at 107110 NW St. Helens Road.