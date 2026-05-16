An emergency preparedness event will be held May 16 in the Linnton Community Center gym, 10614 NW St Helens Rd.

Funded by a Metro Central Enhancement grant, it will include a giveaway of 100 go bags. Although open to all, it targets residents in the Metro service area: Linnton, Forest Park, upper NW Portland, and Cathedral Park.

Expert speakers on resilience and Q & A with neighborhoods from 1:15 to 3 p.m.

Kids’ tables for all ages beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Emergency backpack and supplies giveaway beginning at 3 p.m.

Resource tables with demonstrations, samples, free gifts and handouts beginning at 3 p.m.

Hazmat truck will arrive at about 4 p.m.

For information, contact Nancy Hiser at nancyhisee@comcast.net