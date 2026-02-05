Northwest Examiner

mechanic
2h

I love, love, LOVE the community garden idea! Why not??? I say ask forgiveness, not permission. Aka the skatepark on the east side promenade.

If we waited for electeds to get it together, we will all already be dead.

Maggi White
2h

I recall being in Hawaii many years ago and listening to a pitch for housing to replace the "dirt".

Earth is not dirt. It is a blessing. Honor our planet.

