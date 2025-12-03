Housing First not flawed

The headline in November, “Housing First flawed strategy,” is inaccurate and misleading. The strategy of Housing First has from its inception included the provision of services along with the housing. The fact that these services have not been provided is a failure of implementation, not strategy.

The concept of Housing First is based on the need to place people under roofs while they are receiving services. Trying to provide these services to people living on the street is difficult if not impossible. Place the blame where it belongs—on government’s lack of effort to help those with mental illness or drug addiction after placing them in housing, not on the act of giving them shelter.

Stephen Kafoury

NW Couch St.

Examiner subscribers submitted the following comments on nwexaminer.com

Portland is stuck

I thought Portlanders were fed up with illegal outdoor camping, open-air hard-drug use, trash on sidewalks and streets, random property crime, graffiti and widespread antisocial behavior. But then came Charter Reform and a chance to elect a City Council with the guts to tackle these issues and produce results. … But Portland remains stuck in some leftist ideology where elected representatives place a higher priority on those who contribute little or nothing to the community over those who bust their butts working and dutifully paying the highest civic taxes of any major city in the United States.

David Mitchell

Pearl District issues

I have a new shelter in my neighborhood, and I was just mentioning to my daughter how bad it has gotten in the Pearl. People screaming aimlessly into the night, defecating, doing drugs, sleeping and camping out around Jamison and Tanner Spring parks, people randomly yelling and throwing stuff at you, and nobody answering the phone for any of the recourses provided. In the meantime, property values are consistently going down and property taxes are rising.

Ruby Reichardt

Powell’s Books

I lived in NW for 40 years and now live in Charleston, S.C. I had countless dealings with Powells every year. And I still order books from there sent to me in Charleston. Carpe Libre.

Chuck Duffy

Kate Fulton’s causes

What a remarkable human being. May she continue to pursue her passion for justice.

Paul Douglas

Preschool For All

Thanks for the thoughtful article. It was really infuriating to see Jessica Vega Pederson’s and others’ response when Gov. Tina Kotek pushed to revisit how Preschool For All should be managed. The pushback saying that indexing to inflation would lead to bankrupting the program was particularly galling when they had such a surplus. I absolutely support PFA, but the unwillingness to objectively review how it’s going is crazy.

Cormac Burke

Security guards needed

Outside Safeway is sometimes crowded with transients just before or after dark and almost always especially in the dark alcove opposite Sisters Coffee on Marshall. I think there should be a bright light in that alcove, and it would be fair if the city should pitch in to give Safeway extra security guard hours. Same for extra security at Fred Meyer on Burnside; some of the ample money from the ballot initiative or other city funds might help them too.

Jonathan Blatt