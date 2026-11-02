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Dan Lacey's avatar
Dan Lacey
8h

The reader on NW Raleigh who opined that criticism of Mitch Green was unfair by the Examiner and reeked of “McCarthyism” had me laughing our loud. What world does that reader live in where common sense…makes no sense. You need police regardless whether you like them or not as what is the alternative-“Call a strident progressive next time you’re in trouble.” I love Portland but am embarrassed with many of the politicians, mostly Democrats, who have done such a poor job of delivering common sense solutions for our city and Multnomah County. I happen to be a Democrat and over the last 50 years have voted for some Republicans who I believed to be rational legislators. I can’t even think about that now due to the MAGA movement but I have hope that more Portlanders will elect politicians with common sense who actually get things done.

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Marc's avatar
Marc
7h

Allan, you are my trusted news source. You are objective and honest.

Mitch Green's texts alone about our police force were reprehensible and deserve to disqualify him.

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