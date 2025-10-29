Bigotry validated

The October 2025 “Shelter Watch” photo feature was shamefully irresponsible and hateful. There is zero evidence of any correlation (to say nothing of causation) between the images printed and the Northrup Street Shelter.

No one makes any effort to explain how the opening of an overnight shelter at 1435 NW Northrup leads to people sleeping in the North Park blocks or erecting tents at Ninth and Irving. This is just more of the same anti–homeless propaganda that the NW Examiner regularly churns out, no doubt to the satisfaction of the neighborhood residents who enjoy having their own bigotry validated in print.

Allen Duarte

NW 14th Ave.

Peacock bullying

The New York Times article of Oct. 4, “What Happens When Socialists Are in Charge?” reads, “Willamette Week, a local newspaper, reported on a group text in which the six progressives, referring to themselves as “Peacock”—for ‘progressive caucus’—closely coordinated their votes and occasionally mocked their more moderate colleagues.”

The article leaves out the fact that the six progressives likely violated public meetings law when they pulled in a seventh councilor into the conversation. The six progressives were holding a meeting (via text) hidden from public view while the actual council meeting was going on. When they pulled in a seventh councilor, that constitutes a quorum of the council, and it is illegal for a quorum of the council to meet privately.

There has been significant pushback against the Democratic Socialists of America members because, at times, they have acted like extremist bullies. District 4 Councilor Mitch Green threatened to withhold his vote on funding a performing arts center at Portland State University unless they dropped charges against students who vandalized the library during a pro-Palestinian protest.

“If they want my vote, they’re going to have to drop the charges on those students. And they’re going to need my vote to get that money,” Green said.

This is a city official, a steward of public money, using his position of power to threaten PSU and give his tacit support to vandalizing public property.

These are glaring omissions in the coverage.

Kara Colley

SW Main St.