The property at 1541 SW Market St. has frustrated nearby residents for years.

Egregious situation

Finally someone is taking notice of the egregious situation at 1541 SW Market St. I live in the closest residential building and have been threatened by the adjudicated arsonist living for 18 months in the building.

I represented my community at a code violation meeting with the city where I outlined the derelict conditions of the building. At one point, I encountered an employee from NW Natural trying to determine if the gas line to the building had been decommissioned. Considering multiple fires, I would have thought having that information and rectifying the situation would have been of paramount importance to the safety of the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

I would like to add to and correct information in your article. Lance Lowry owed a total of $120,000 in unpaid property taxes. His unpaid water bill was over $10,000. The property was to be auctioned earlier this year, with a minimum bid was almost $425,000. At the last minute, the money was paid and Lowry retained ownership.

I agree that the value of my property, my safety and the well-being and that of my neighbors has been seriously compromised. Mr. Lowry’s ability to avoid consequences and responsibility for maintaining this property astounds me.

Sandee Blank

SW Market St.

Editor’s note: Ms. Blank’s information about tax and utility debts is correct.

Return statues

Thank you for publishing Bill Hawkins’ letter; he is both our civic conscience and our cultural memorialist. Mr. Hawkins reminds us that our sculptural heritage, dragged down by vandals five years ago, was removed without the owners’ permission (us), and must be returned and restored at once.

Presidents Lincoln and Roosevelt are remembered for virtuous leadership of our country. Of course, neither man was blameless, especially when judged now with 21st century values. Memorials serve to remind us all of our past failings as well as the triumphs. Please, Portland, return those two distinguished gentlemen to the South Park Blocks very soon.

Paddy Tillett

NW 24th Ave.

Keep 13th Avenue for all

Thank you for your article about Northwest13th Avenue and PBOT's decision to eliminate a stretch of three blocks that were a public street plaza [“13th Avenue dining shelters have to go,” June]. The bureau decided that because three restaurants refused to comply with city guidelines, the whole area must be returned to cars. Why this capitulation to business owners like Ramzy Hattar of River Pig Saloon and Papi Chulo’s?

If the $500 a week fine does not deter these business people, then how about increasing the fine to $5,000 a week? Why let a few greedy and selfish individuals ruin the benefits of a public street plaza for all of us?

As someone who benefited daily from having these streets bikeable, walkable, quiet and safe from cars, I urge PBOT to keep the public area for the benefit of all.

Joseph Knecht

NW Vaughn St.

Pearl tests walkers

I agree with Juliette Kane’s letter [in the May edition], “Mistaken target.” In the last few years, walking through downtown or the Pearl District has become a test of patience and grace. We used to enjoy these neighborhoods without the constant concern for safety or unpredictable encounters.

We've sacrificed a lot. Portland doesn’t belong to those perpetuating these issues. We have too many empty buildings and struggling businesses. It’s time to reclaim our city and make it livable again.

I also agree with Gail Cronyn’s letter in May, “Snarky Article.” There are some truly unhinged and discourteous individuals out there increasing the cost of speaking candidly.

As a side note, regarding light poles in Couch Park” [SnapShots, May], is sense less common these days?

Max Brunke

NW Pettygrove St.