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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
5h

@Greg — I’d push back on the claim that the city has cleaned up downtown. The South Park Blocks aren’t much better than the North Blocks, and the Jefferson Safeway still lives up to its “Psycho Safeway” reputation.

Just the other day, I saw a woman urinating in the Nordstrom employee entrance on Park. The area around the Plaid Pantry at 11th and Jefferson is still dominated by drug activity, and the Park Block between Jefferson and Columbia is largely unusable for most people throughout much of the day. I will say, the City is more responsive to removing sidewalk camps but agree it's become a whack-a-mole problem.

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JW's avatar
JW
6hEdited

To “JK Crumrine” - please read the comment above yours. Many of us have tried to move, but have been unable to sell our properties at even 30-40% off what we paid for them. How do you propose the poor actual residents of the Pearl somehow make an obviously out of control drug/crime problem that the city has dumped at our door better? You are exactly the sort of person who has allowed the city to become a cesspool run by posturing clowns.

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