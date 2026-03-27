A landslide toppled trees on Northwest Cornell Road between the tunnels.

Cornell Road is closed due to a major landslide between the tunnels east of the Bird Alliance of Oregon, the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced this morning. PBOT warns that fallen trees and possible downed power lines make the area dangerous and advises using alternate routes.

The Bird Alliance can be reached from the west only.

This comes less than two weeks after emergency crews closed a portion of Cornell Road between Northwest Thompson and Skyline Boulevard due to a landslide that caused a sinkhole under the pavement.