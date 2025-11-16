Kate Fulton grew up on a farm and is never far from the animals she loves. Photo by Walden Kirsch

Kate Fulton was unknown to many Food Front Cooperative Grocery members when she stood up at a membership meeting last July and delivered a haymaker that ended the autocratic rule of then-president Roman Schvarts.

A year earlier, Fulton had accepted a plea for someone with financial expertise to join the board. While saying little at board meetings, she pored through co-op archives, gaining an appreciation for Food Front’s history and the culture that held it together for 51 years before closing in 2023.

“I went through literally every piece of paper in the store,” she said. “I was amazed at how long the co-op kept going. They were bleeding money like crazy from about 2010, but people kept putting their savings on the line.”

She found that more than a million dollars was loaned and donated by individuals and businesses, most of it in amounts of $5,000-$30,000, with notes expressing their dedication to the cause.

“That was a heartwarming thing,” she said. “It still gives me shivers.”

While recent board leaders argued that “nobody cares about the co-op, I felt that can’t be true. They just felt powerless to change it.”

Fulton shared her findings with a series of long emails to members.

When she laid out the case for new board leadership at the July 1 meeting, the standing room only crowd showed its support with a resounding ovation.

Overcoming powerlessness is a big deal to Fulton.

After 15 years in accounting and finance positions, she now works as a paralegal with a goal of becoming a lawyer through an apprenticeship without attending law school. She was drawn to the possibilities of a law career after representing herself in several small claims court cases.

“Food Front experience solidified my desire to use the law to make the world a better place,” she said.

Animals have a place in that better world.

For five years, Fulton has volunteered at Wildlings Forest Sanctuary, a place for goats, pigs, chickens and other abandoned creatures that is operated by a couple who live on the 3-acre property in outer Northwest Portland. Fulton lives five minutes away.

Fulton grew up on a Wisconsin farm, where she was moved by the suffering of cows, horses and sheep she cared for. She even brought some of the sheep into the family’s home. She got involved in animal rescue during the Oregon wildfires of 2020, collecting animal carriers from donors across the region and using them to bring creatures to safety at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds.

Fulton also loves to write, and she will be contributing pieces to the NW Examiner on subjects she cares about, such as calling out injustice and improving our community. She is one of several writers joining us as we expand our coverage and commentary.

Kate Fulton’s opening comments at the July Food Front membership meeting turned out to be the last word for former co-op leaders.