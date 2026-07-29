Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
just now

The issue isn’t whether government employees have First Amendment rights. They do.

The issue is whether a senior elections official, whose job depends on maintaining public confidence in impartiality, can publicly engage in partisan political activity while claiming to act as a “private citizen.”

For decades, courts have recognized that government may place greater restrictions on the speech and political activity of public employees when necessary to preserve the integrity, neutrality, and public trust essential to their positions. That principle is especially important for those entrusted with administering our elections. Public confidence depends not only on fairness, but on the appearance of fairness.

Neutrality isn’t just an ethics footnote for elections officials ; it’s the entire job.

Reply
Share
Marc's avatar
Marc
17m

Brilliant summary of an egregious act!

Moffett is guilty of betraying our trust.

RES IPSA LOQUITOR

Is it any wonder we are troubled by our elected officials?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture