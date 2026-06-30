Hugh V. Lacey III

Hugh V. Lacey III died in his Northwest District home on May 3 at age 72. He was born on Sept. 15, 1953, and grew up in Portland Heights, where he attended St. Thomas More Catholic School. He graduated from Jesuit High School. He had a 35-year career selling commodities for several firms. He is survived by his brother, Dan; and sister, Ann Lacey. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 24, 1-5 p.m., at the Old Market Pub in the Garden Home neighborhood.

George M. Crandall

George Miller Crandall, a prominent architect and Northwest District resident for many decades, died on June 9 at age 88. He was born in Sudbury, Ontario, on July 16, 1937, and moved to Tucson, Arizona, to major in civil engineering at the University of Arizona from 1956 to 1960. He returned to earn an architecture degree from the university in 1967. He married Laura Ann Chestnut in 1960. They moved in 1968 to Portland, where he was the lead architect for Skidmore, Owings and Merrill when it designed the 42-story U.S. Bancorp Tower known as “Big Pink.” In 1998, Crandall and Don Arambula co-founded Crandall Arambula. He chaired the urban design company of the American Institute of Architects’ Portland chapter. He published a book, “Fixing Your City: Creating Thriving Neighborhoods & Adapting to a Changing World,” in 2018. Ann Crandall died in 2007. He married Marilyn Sewell in 2009. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and daughters Robin Crandall and Laurie Crandall.

Joan Strand

Joan Strand, a longtime Portland Heights resident who cofounded the Women of Good Samaritan, died June 6 at age 95. Joan Blakely was born on May 13, 1931, and attended Alameda Grade School and Grant High School, graduating in 1949. She volunteered with Green Gables Guest House at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and for Hopewell House. She married Don D. Strand, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Doug and Don; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

Robert W. Packwood

Robert W. Packwood, a U.S. senator for 27 years who lived in the Campbell Court Apartments in recent years, died June 6 at age 93. He was born on Sept. 11, 1932, in Portland. He graduated from Willamette University in 1954 with a degree in political science. After attending law school in New York, he returned to Oregon to become the youngest member of the Senate in 1968 at age 36. During his 27-year tenure, he was an advocate for abortion rights and environmental protection. He resigned in 1993 over allegations of sexual misconduct before an anticipated Senate expulsion vote. He formed a lobbying and consulting firm in Washington, D.C. He married Georgie Oberteuffer Crockatt in 1964; they divorced in 1991. He married Elaine Franklin in 1998. He is survived by his son, William; daughter Shyla Middleton; stepsons Simon and Jonathan Franklin; and three grandchildren.

Frank F. Lolich Jr.

Frank Ferdinand Lolich Jr., who grew up in Northwest Portland, died June 7 at age 80. He was born on July 29, 1945, in Atlantic City, N.J., but moved as an infant to Portland. He starred as a baseball pitcher at Central Catholic High School and Brigham Young University. He was drafted by the New York Mets in 1966 and pitched five seasons in their minor league system. After earning a degree at Portland State University, he worked for 30 years for the Campbell Soup Co. In 1975, he married Linda Olsen, and they operated Lolich Farms, specializing in U-pick blueberries. After their divorce, he married Cheryl LaMont in 2000. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Erin and Dina; stepchildren, Erin and Brian; siblings, Ron, Barbara and Patti; and one grandchild.

Roger Decker

Roger Phillip Decker, who spent most of his career at the Braley & Graham GM auto dealership on West Burnside Street, died April 19 at age 84. He was born on July 18, 1941, in Portland and attended Alameda Grade School and Grant High School. He married Karen Davis in 1967; she died in 1999. He married Lynda Wonacott in 2001. He was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club. He is survived by his wife, Lynda; daughters, Kim Reed and Elizabeth McBride; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Marjorie Kafoury

﻿Marjorie “Mimi” Kafoury, a Pearl District resident since 2004, died June 10 at age 82. Marjorie Murlin was born on April 7, 1943, in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Central Valley High School in Spokane, Wash. She attended Washington State University and Portland State University. She married Stephen Kafoury in 1976. She was elected to the first Metro Council in 1978, and was later director of government relations for the city of Portland for 19 years. She served on the boards of the City Club, Portland Playhouse, Portland Center Stage and Oregon Planned Parenthood. She is survived by her husband, Stephen; brother, William Murlin; stepdaughters, Deborah Kafoury and Katharine Kafoury; and three step-grandchildren.

Death notices

William H. Sack, 91, lived 43 years on Northwest Vaughn Street.

Margaret Beattie, 74, graduate of Ainsworth Grade School and Lincoln High School.

Elizabeth Hyslop, 88, Goose Hollow resident.

David E Steiner, 89, grew up in Goose Hollow.

John R. Emrick, 83, former owner of Norm Thompson Outfitters.

Jeanne Barthelmess, 95, docent at Pittock Mansion.