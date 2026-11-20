Judie Dunken came to the Pearl 30 years ago, established her residential real estate business and set out to improve the livability and community engagement in the district. The 75 or so people who filled The Fields Bar & Grill Tuesday night to celebrate her life agreed that she succeeded.

Jan Rice, co-owner of the restaurant with her husband Jim, produced the lyrics and voice using an artificial intelligence system.

Dunken served on the boards of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and Northwest Community Conservancy and was a longtime chair of the PDNA Safety and Livability Committee. She died his month at age 86.