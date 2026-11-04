Late Sunday, the windows of John’s Café, 301 NW Broadway, were broken for the second time in the past seven months. It takes $1,600 cash to repair the windows each time, said Tom Kapsopoulos, who was practically raised in and around the cafe where his parents still come to work every day.
“It’s brutal for small businesses,” he said. “It’s taking a toll on out-of-pocket expenses since insurance doesn’t cover these costs.”
The NW Examiner featured the close-knit family in a previous story here.
If you’ve never visited John’s Café now’s the time. Cash only.
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Just a reminder of a what a vote for Mitch Green represents: In his own words,
“The moral argument that justifies profits is the notion that entrepreneurs take on risk. Well, this is the risk! Clean up your own mess. You operate in a city, this is what happens in cities. Stop whining …”
Cleaning up "the mess" in this city actually means getting rid of Mitch Green.
Sad. The owners are wonderful and it's a lovely place.