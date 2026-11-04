Late Sunday, the windows of John’s Café, 301 NW Broadway, were broken for the second time in the past seven months. It takes $1,600 cash to repair the windows each time, said Tom Kapsopoulos, who was practically raised in and around the cafe where his parents still come to work every day.

“It’s brutal for small businesses,” he said. “It’s taking a toll on out-of-pocket expenses since insurance doesn’t cover these costs.”

The NW Examiner featured the close-knit family in a previous story here.

If you’ve never visited John’s Café now’s the time. Cash only.

John’s Café is a stalwart family diner on Northwest Everett and Broadway. A street brawl on Sunday night resulted in window damage.