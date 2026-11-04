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Jon Gramstad's avatar
Jon Gramstad
26m

Just a reminder of a what a vote for Mitch Green represents: In his own words,

“The moral argument that justifies profits is the notion that entrepreneurs take on risk. Well, this is the risk! Clean up your own mess. You operate in a city, this is what happens in cities. Stop whining …”

Cleaning up "the mess" in this city actually means getting rid of Mitch Green.

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
1h

Sad. The owners are wonderful and it's a lovely place.

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