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Jere Grimm's avatar
Jere Grimm
5h

Allan: thanks for reminding us everyday how to build the boat that Barry Lopez said we’ve

forgotten how to build.

a fan, Jere Grimm

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Kathy S's avatar
Kathy S
3h

This is the Portland that I know while actually growing up in Hillsboro. Shopping with my mother at the stores down town and across the river, taking the Rose City bus from Hillsboro as I got older was a right of passage. I'm now nearly 80 and have lived in the Pearl for almost 30 years; liviing my dream. Kathy

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