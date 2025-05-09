Jessie Burke isn't going to take it anymore
Old Town chair says "The amount of shit I take is unbelievable."
Old Town Community Association Chair Jessie Burke told her organization on Wednesday that she has become disillusioned from working so hard for a city that hasn’t stood behind her.
“The amount of shit I get is unbelievable,” she said, listing as examples two garage and car break-ins at her home, a violent protest at her Old Town hotel and being called racist NIMBYs by anarchists “screaming expletives to our face.”
Burke said the police and city officials have let her take the heat for actions she thought had their blessing.
“I was invited by mayors office to write open letter to Free Store,” Burke said, referring to the group that has taken over streets and parking lots to hand out food and supplies to the indigent.
She was particularly upset that the police engaged positively with Portland Free Store leaders.
“I thought we were a team,” she said.
Burke insisted that she did not call the police on a Free Store event in March caught on video, in which the police gestured toward her and her husband, Jonathan Cohen, who is treasurer of OTCA, as the reason they brought perhaps a dozen officers to the scene.
“Why am I running cover for the city?”
A board that includes four new members will select its officers next month. Burke did not specify what future role she might accept, while suggesting it will be less demanding than her current position.
“My heart was broken from working so hard for the city,” she said.
100%!!! The city needs to pull up their big boy pants.
I feel Jessie Burke. In one way or another many of us are doing the city's dirty work - Portland, you better listen up.
So sad! Mayor Keith Wilson and Chief Day are too feeble to stand up to the bigots and radicals in Portland so they let you do it. I wish you the best Jessie…I truly do but let's face it voters here support this crap. And it's only gonna get worse as people like you and me say screw it and move OUT of Portland.