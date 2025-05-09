Northwest Examiner

mechanic
5d

100%!!! The city needs to pull up their big boy pants.

I feel Jessie Burke. In one way or another many of us are doing the city's dirty work - Portland, you better listen up.

Javier
5d

So sad! Mayor Keith Wilson and Chief Day are too feeble to stand up to the bigots and radicals in Portland so they let you do it. I wish you the best Jessie…I truly do but let's face it voters here support this crap. And it's only gonna get worse as people like you and me say screw it and move OUT of Portland.

