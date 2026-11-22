Get festive and join neighbors and friends Saturday, Nov. 28, for the annual Jamison Square Tree Lighting. This year, the tree lighting is in conjunction with an extension of the Pearl District Culinary Farmer’s Market, the signature attraction of the neighborhood association’s drive to “re-ignite the Pearl” last summer.

The European-style market will be set up at Jamison beginning at 4 p.m., while the tree lighting happens at 5 p.m. sharp. Come early to explore local vendors, see special holiday characters and listen to live music.

The Culinary Farmer’s Market will revive for four special Sundays. A Little More Market is a mini-market edition of the larger market you loved in the summer, read an announcement. About 30 vendors will peddle farm fresh goods straight to your market basket and holiday spread. A Little More Market happens 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 29 and Dec. 6 and 13, at 327 NW 10th Ave.

Neighbors are invited to make their buildings the brightest and lightest by stringing lights and displaying seasonal decor on balconies and windows.