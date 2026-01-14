Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

User's avatar
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
11h

The fix was in--and this council plainly doesn't abide by Oregon public meeting law. The key moment: When councilor Smith asked sweetly if the peacocks are a "meeting or a philosophy." Watch the YouTube channel to see Dunphy try to answer. Short version: as of two days ago he was on the city's website signing a statement of insurrection against federal law with the other peacocks. He and Candace Avalos are joined at the hip. He's one of them.

The peacocks made a big show of disappointment--but they won. I'd hate to be a "moderate" on council--nice people such as Clark and Ryan and even Novick should prepare to be steamrollered and have their pet projects drift to the bottom of the agenda.

Dunphy is another DSA loyalist who has never spent a day working in the real world; he's from the city staff, NGO, union bubble. One of the people who have made Portland what it is today.

The real star of the show was Morillo, hunched down behind her screen, snarling and dissing just about everyone else. Will anyone want to do deals with her after her performance of racial-generational-socialist-immigration politics? (Yah. Sure.)

The chaos when Smith tried to get the city attorney to talk straight about breaking the deadlock ought to get someone--anyone!--interested in fixing the charter's mistake and getting rid of four districts/three apiece, elected with 25-percent of the vote.

Good luck. We're stuck with them.

