Jamie Dunphy at City Council on Wednesday, shortly before his election. “This is not something that I have been seeking and is not something I am excited about,” Dunphy said later. Photos by Walden Kirsch

Portland City Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney helped end a long stalemate by reaching “across the aisle” Wednesday to support Jamie Dunphy as her successor.

After Dunphy assumed the role of council president, the body nominated and approved Councilor Olivia Clark, who represents the city’s westside and a portion of Southeast Portland, as council vice president in an 11-0 vote. Councilor Loretta Smith declined to support Clark’s candidacy.

City Councilor Olivia Clark shortly before she was elected Wednesday as council vice president. She’ll assume the role formerly held by Tiffany Koyama Lane.

District 1’s Dunphy, who received nine of the 12 council votes, promised to discontinue participation in the “Peacock” caucus.

“For me, it was an organizational tool,” he said, noting that he frequently voted against measures supported by the caucus.

Pirtle-Guiney and Councilor Sameer Kanal had been locked in a series of tie votes, which earlier in the day led to discussion about challenging the City Attorney’s opinion that the mayor could not serve as a tiebreaker.

Kanal nominated Dunphy after an early afternoon recess. Dunphy received one vote in the 12th round, but it was a vote from Pirtle-Guiney, that signaled a path to break the logjam. Kanal then withdrew his candidacy and endorsed Dunphy, setting up Dunphy to win the 13th round.