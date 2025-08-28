Ponyo is not quite ready for August to end.

I wish my arms would stop touching my sides!

Billowy extra-large old man shirts from William Temple are key to dressing. Thrifting is resisting.

Air purifier on red. Surprise, bad air quality.

Should I reread “The Air-Conditioned Nightmare,” by Henry Miller? Probably not. Plus I’d have to go to Powell’s where tourists walk around and wonder, “What is this place, a bookstore?”

The cat likes all this heat. Does she really believe she can sit on my lap right now?

Kimchi straight from the jar is what I’m eating. Unless I go to Hunt & Gather Deli for that turkey sandwich.

Early morning is best for a Safeway run. La Colombe draft lattes were on sale for $1.

A portable air-conditioning unit is really just a white-noise machine in disguise. It induces a coma so deep you barely notice how the cooling benefit is negligible.

What time is it in New York? Is the U.S. Open on yet?

Hey, it’s raining! Wait, no. That’s just water draining through the hanging planters on the corners. Fall is coming, it is.