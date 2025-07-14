Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Douglas's avatar
Paul Douglas
2h

Well written piece. Things change due to unforeseen events and the dynamism of culture. It feels destabilizing when it’s happening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
5m

Higgins started dying when the Oregonian moved out of its palace across the street. The expense-account trade dried up. Lawyers decamped. PSU can't supply customers.

Yah, high-end restaurants are hurting everywhere, but downtown Portland is a basket case. There are expensive (and worth it) restaurants out in the neighborhoods. Might be nice to vist 'em from time to time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture