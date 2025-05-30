Soriah, an international award-winning Tuvan throat singer and shamanic ritualist, will perform June 5.

Primordial Sounds, a First Thursday art exhibit at The Residency, 239 NW 13th Ave., second floor, features the work of Pippa Arend, Leah Kohlenberg and Siberian-born painter Zhanna Tsytsyn on June 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Soriah, an international award-winning Tuvan throat singer and shamanic ritualist, will perform at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:45.

The theme of the show is “exploring the ancient impulses that translate to our modern world through art and sound.”

“Self as Radical” by Pippa Arend, pencil / ink / bone paint on goat skin vellum, 2025.

