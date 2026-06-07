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Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
2h

Finally! My staff, Jimmy Radosta in particular, worked with the City bureau to finally get this done and waive fees. Thanks to Linda Witt and other Pearl District neighbors for keeping up the pressure.

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Marc's avatar
Marc
3h

The alcove decisions have been made by public officials who can be described as "the anointed". These individuals are endowed with "wisdom" and "generosity" they claim are fair and just. The anointed suffer no consequences for the societal failure that follows. (For me, these acts are described by the economic philosophies of Thomas Sowell, a great historic observer of human behavior.)

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