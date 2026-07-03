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Michaela Lowthian's avatar
Michaela Lowthian
21m

Mitch Green didn’t pay his property taxes. Do as I say not as I do.

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David Mitchell's avatar
David Mitchell
15m

Portland’s attitude toward taxation reminds me of the bumper sticker: “How can I be overdrawn? I still have more checks.” With a parking fee increase, Portland will simply increase the disincentive for those of us living outside the City to visit — not exactly the economic result the City needs.

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