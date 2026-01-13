Northwest Examiner

Scott Spencer
7h

I believe many on the far left (and far right) view compromise as a sin and a form of surrender which for them is unacceptable. They have turned politics into religion. When Mitch Green claims to "care about Portland:, I call B.S. One of his first orders of business was to threaten PSU funding for a new performing arts center if the PSU administration took disciplinary action against the students who occupied the library yet ALL Portlanders would benefit from a new performing arts center at PSU and no Portlander benefits from people trashing the library. That alone is why Green is unqualified to represent district 4. He does not care able Portland, he cares about some "bigger" agenda that is unrelated to the daily lives of Portlanders. The problem with the "Peacock" (other than their ridiculous name) is they don't have any better ideas. I would say to Green, dude, you are no Mamdani so focus of the nuts and bolts of running Portland for all citizens. In the old days, people ran for city council to help make the city a better place, now they see themselves on a crusades.

Richard Perkins
6h

Well said Allan. At the very time we need government to function with high competence to resolve our most pressing (and sometimes existential) problems at the world, national, state and local levels, we have created the opposite. At the National Level we have denied man made climate change and doubled down, we have destroyed the institutions of cooperation in favor of isolation and imperialism rather than trying to improve them, we have tried to handicap science, education and free press with the goal of coerced "unity" and we have gone back to a "power makes right" mentality, all at the expense of the planet. At the State and local level we have achieve the highest tax rate in the nation while achieving the worst or low rankings on health, behavioral health, education, fiscal health and economic growth. We have become the Blue Mississippi. Why? We have forgotten about the concept of public service for public employees and elected officials. We have favored electing people and hiring people for their ideology or thier identity instead of their competence. We have arranged advisory groups to tell those in power what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear. We have made decisions to protect a super majority rather than to solve obvious problems by sharing uncomfortable ideas. In Portland, on the City Council we are becoming the Blue version of MAGA. A small minority trying to take over the governance of a City using the same undemocratic tactics Trump and Maga have used. Time to look for common ground in the center of the populace, defeat MAGA this year and start talking about bringing Portland back and climbing the competency ladder. As goes Portland and Multnomah County, so goes the State. Remember, MAGA is self destructing because of process and policy. Liberals are also unpopular, but for lack of practical problems, like homelessness and behavioral health that the vast majority want solved. Show you can solve them, bring Portland back, and liberal government will regain some credibility. Peacock has none with the majority of Portlanders. That is why they are using MAGA tactics.

