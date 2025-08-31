Northwest Examiner

Despite the widespread praise for Mayor Wilson’s supposedly genuine and well-meaning intentions, it is the height of political arrogance for him to have persisted in his incredibly amateurish and tone-deaf proposal for the new sparsely equipped homeless shelter in the Pearl District. The hopes and dreams of thousands of residents and hundreds of business owners who have made substantial personal investments in their residences and establishments, on top of the municipal governments and developers who have invested billions in planning and constructing the neighborhood since the 1990s, are being ignored by a single headstrong politician with no experience whatsoever in much the same way that our nation’s President gives the middle finger to millions of Americans who know better than their designated leader. So who will compensate Pearl residents and others with a stakehold in that area when their livelihood and safety will be further eroded by this feckless Mayor? We already know the answer.

