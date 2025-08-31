ChatGPT illustration.

Robert Fulghum wrote that “all I really need to know, I learned in kindergarten.”

That may be a stretch. Although I grew up in a remote part of the Lower 48 and never attended kindergarten, I learned some weird things in preschool about 20 years later that I can’t get out of my mind.

I was a teacher’s aide in a Head Start classroom in Fort Wayne, Ind., and I remember the approved corrective when one of our 3-year-old charges got out of line: “You’re in the wrong place.”

No scolding or negative characterizations of these tender souls was allowed, so the only permitted guidance was to suggest that whatever deviant behavior might have drawn them in was merely a matter of location. Instead of marking on the wall, you should have been sitting in your chair, for instance.

I haven’t thought much about the concept of being in the wrong place, except in jovial reflections of my brief career in teaching. But it may be time to resurrect this simple truth regarding the problem now tying our city in knots: What to do about homelessness?

We have been wedded to the theory that shelters and services for homeless and/or addicted people should be in the central city, the area where these populations tend to congregate. The mantra that facilities “must be near services” has been taken as an absolute, certainly by Multnomah County and our major social service agencies.

But what if that’s a mistake? Services—meaning housing, food, medical care, detoxification and recovery programs, mental health counseling, benefit counseling, job training, family reunification, etc.—can be provided most efficiently at a single site, wherever that may be.

If being “near services” is shorthand for being near drug dealers, communities of addicts, stores vulnerable to shoplifting and passersby to be panhandled, the central city may be the very worst location of all.

But we persist in piling more and more services and shelters in Old Town, downtown and adjacent districts. Mayor Keith Wilson is staking his mayoralty on a plan to create 1,500 shelter beds in neighborhoods where they will bring the most social and economic harm and where the locals are most determined to keep them out.

Old Town has been defined for decades by social service agencies for the indigent, and as a result, it has become too unsafe and unsavory for most Portlanders to venture near. Despite enormous public and private investment in the Pearl District next door—including enormous social capital in the form of thousands of successful people who have flocked there and then volunteered to build a thriving community for all—its vacant storefronts, broken windows, graffiti and campsites increasingly resemble Old Town.

A few years ago, anarchists took over the streets, breaking windows and vandalizing anything in sight in the name of social justice. No one should be shielded from the social burdens suffered by others, they said. Instead of spreading the wealth, this dictum involves sharing the pain.

No one in a position of authority condoned this madness. But this time, people in positions of authority may be causing even more destruction in pursuit of the same twisted notion of social justice. They treat successful sections of the city not as resources and positive examples but as targets to label as selfish resisters to compassion for those in need. A heap of self-righteousness leads nowhere we want to go.

A Russian proverb I may have repeated too often best illustrates the principle:

A divine messenger appeared to a peasant farmer. “The almighty has decided to bless you. Whatever you wish for will be granted. There is only one condition: Whatever you receive, your neighbor will be granted twofold.”

The farmer’s smile disappeared.

“So if I ask for a ton of gold, my neighbor will get two?”

“That is correct.”

The farmer thought for a while. Then his face brightened.

“I’ve got it. Put out my left eye.”