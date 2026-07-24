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Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
2h

Hurray for the Pearl Patrol and protecting the park!

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JW's avatar
JW
1h

I’ve never understood how the park hours are enforced when we don’t ever have any park rangers in the vicinity and the police obviously wont be around to really enforce this either. I’m glad they are trying to do something but until there are real teeth behind these things it’s more of just wishful thinking.

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