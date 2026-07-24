Improvements coming to Jamison Park
Earlier closing will isolate troublesome behavior
Jamison Park will close at 10 p.m. rather than midnight beginning Aug. 3 in an effort to better monitor overnight misuse of the park. Citizens can report incidents to the Parks Ranger Call Center by emailing rangercallcenter@portlandoregon.gov.
Portland Parks & Recreation also announced installation of fencing to highlight and protect sculptures and much-needed maintenance to the park’s fountain.
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Hurray for the Pearl Patrol and protecting the park!
I’ve never understood how the park hours are enforced when we don’t ever have any park rangers in the vicinity and the police obviously wont be around to really enforce this either. I’m glad they are trying to do something but until there are real teeth behind these things it’s more of just wishful thinking.