Bill Truncali, chair of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association Parks Committee, shares news of changes coming to Jamison Park.

Jamison Park will close at 10 p.m. rather than midnight beginning Aug. 3 in an effort to better monitor overnight misuse of the park. Citizens can report incidents to the Parks Ranger Call Center by emailing rangercallcenter@portlandoregon.gov.

Portland Parks & Recreation also announced installation of fencing to highlight and protect sculptures and much-needed maintenance to the park’s fountain.