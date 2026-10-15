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Gerhard Magnus's avatar
Gerhard Magnus
6h

Man, Portland's having financial problems and we're even considering wasting money on nonsense like this? Is if for people arriving to see some new production of "The Book of Mormon"? Sometimes I just do not understand this place...

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Rick's avatar
Rick
3h

“If PSU’s management can’t successfully run a university, why should it be entrusted with the region’s primary entertainment auditorium?” That’s absolutely correct. Hopefully the saner and fiscally sensible heads will prevail on City Council and focus on improving the Keller and not joining hands with PSU. For the University there’s nothing like deflecting focus on PSU’s financial instability by chasing after new buildings.

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