A reimagined Keller Auditorium would be linked to the Ira Keller Fountain.

We’ve seen recent examples of how a single, smart, motivated individual can change the course of public policy. Think of William J. Hawkins III and restoration of the Elk Fountain, and Aubrey Russell and placement of the Abe Lincoln statue.

Next up: Karen Whitman and her concerted effort to improve the existing Keller Auditorium instead of building a more expensive new auditorium on the Portland State University campus.

Whitman lost her first attempt, in an 8-4 decision by the City Council favoring the PSU site, when the majority preferred a large auditorium at PSU and a smaller one at the Keller site. But four members who voted for PSU also said they wanted financial details for the two projects confirmed by Dec. 1.

And here’s is why Whitman likely will eventually prevail: Neither the city of Portland nor PSU has the money in hand to build either proposed venue. Renovating the Keller Auditorium into a 3,000-seat performance venue is a much less expensive option that also offers a better location for traffic, parking and lodging for visitors. Preliminary plans for the New Keller have already been prepared – another potential savings.

As the coming weeks unfold, Whitman is using her estimable skills in public relations, civic involvement, public administration and business relations to muster political support for the “new Keller.” Drawings show a dramatic new entrance for the Keller as it faces the monumental Keller Fountain across Southwest Third Avenue. Among her many credentials, Whitman is executive director the Halprin Landscape Conservancy, a non-profit devoted to preserving and protecting the series of fountains (including the Keller) that were designed by the office of landscape architect Lawrence Halprin in the urban renewal era of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Whitman is well-known in Portland’s artistic, business, and public management circles. She became a well-known graphic artist early in her career, and led downtown Portland’s Artquake celebration for 15 years before becoming director of Pioneer Courthouse Square. She also helped the formative years of the Oregon Sports Authority and the Portland Business Alliance, two non-profits aimed at encouraging the local economy.

PSU, meanwhile, is suffering from budget losses and declining enrollment. Rather than focusing on its primary mission of higher education, its leadership chases in a new direction. If PSU’s management can’t successfully run a university, why should it be entrusted with the region’s primary entertainment auditorium?

As this scenario unfolds, Whitman is meeting with public and private groups to muster support for the updated Keller proposal. She has a website with details at savethekeller.com. Interested people can sign up for her emails at outreach@savethekeller.com

Whitman will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2026 NW Examiner Community Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m., at the Ecotrust Building, 721 NW Ninth Ave. The event is free and the community is invited.

In 1977, Karen Whitman (with Bill Naito) founded Artquake, an art festival linked to the opening of the transit mall, and directed it for 15 years.

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