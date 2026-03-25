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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
6hEdited

Thank you for your series. Important factual information that clearly shows a new 3,000 capacity at PSU is not needed and is likely to be counterproductive.

Hopefully our elected officials are paying attention!

.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
4hEdited

Mr. Misar’s arithmetic is sound, but the deeper problem is that the Hudson study points to a one-venue market without naming the loser. That silence has enabled the City to act as if both Keller and PSU can coexist, when the analysis itself suggests they cannot.

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