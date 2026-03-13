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Richard Perkins
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Kurt, this is like waiting for the next drop of a Slow Horses episode on Apple. I hope there is not a week between episodes going forward, because this dialog needs to start among the public and get from them to our elected officials, because they seem to be oblivious to reality (unlikely for most) or they have their own ulterior motives for keeping the public in the dark. Thanks you for laying out the reality Portland faces so we can demand our elected officials develop strategies to live within it. We are so entranced with the next shiny object of with maintaining a pre-pandemic vision of what Portland was becoming, that we just have no impulse control. WE hsve to set clear priorities for bringing Portland back to life, starting in the Central City where the bulk of the infrastructure is focused and built around getting to and from. We need to focus on growing "export income", revenue that comes from businesses, events and visitors attracted to them and deposit revenue by buying things, eating in restaurants, seeing shows, visiting sports events and regular celebrations and leave that behind when they go home to another jurisdiction. We need to think outside the box to do that so we can do it while living within our means.

It will likely mean a sales tax is in our future, but that will mean wholesale tax restructuring in Oregon. The politicians know that, but that is another thing they are afraid to talk about.

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