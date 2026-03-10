Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
3h

Thank you Kurt. You are a wealth of information and willing to share. We have District 3 and 4 elections coming up along with County Chair and Metro president, all key positions if you care about Portland’s future, especially Downtown. We need to start educating voters why and pressure politicians into forging a transparent strategy to bring Portland back. It will require tough choices. People are leaving, not coming. Thanks for the NW Examiner for starting the conversation. Let’s see if the Oregonian and WW and others pick it up. Maybe Tina will pay more attention.

Reply
Share
Idontrollonshobbas's avatar
Idontrollonshobbas
3h

Time to prioritize. Performing arts are losing audiences nationwide. Portland has enough White Elephants and has decided to go all in on....wait for it....the NBA and Tri-Met, our boondoggle all-gender traveling public toilet.

Use the money for road repairs...and not for anymore GD bike lanes. It's time to be boring and rational again. Like Mildred Schwab.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture