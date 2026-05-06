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mechanic's avatar
mechanic
3h

100000%!!!

People suffering mental illness do not - often / sometimes - recognize thier illness. I know this from my neighborhood. Body autonomy should NOT equate public danger. Backwards Portland, backwards.

And NOW is the opportunity to change this direction. Vote!

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JW's avatar
JW
3hEdited

Thank you for saying plainly what many Portland residents have been living with for years—and are currently being told to ignore.

Across this city, neighborhoods are dealing with the daily reality of open drug use, repeat theft and vandalism, and unacceptable public behavior tied to addiction and untreated mental illness. This isn’t abstract—it’s lived experience.

And yet leadership—from the Multnomah County Commissioners, chaired by Jessica Vega Pederson, to the Portland City Council under mayor Keith Wilson, and up through the Oregon State Government—continue to defend strategies that are not delivering safety, recovery, or stability at the street level.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent annually through the Joint Office of Homeless Services and the Supportive Housing Services Measure. These were sold to voters as transformational investments. Yet many neighborhoods only experience worsening conditions year over year. When budgets have to (inexplicably, every year) be cut, public safety is always considered expendable, while unnecessary pet projects (and associated fraud) are never looked into or touched. We are living this right now, as the mayor and city council further gut citizen facing services that are already inadequate.

At the same time, Oregon continues to rank near the bottom nationally in access to mental health care. That gap shows up visibly in our public spaces every day, as people cycle through crisis, brief intervention, and release without lasting stabilization.

As the NW neighborhood knows all too well, expansion of low-barrier shelters has moved forward quickly, without adequate systems in place to manage surrounding impacts. Communities are expected to absorb the consequences, while accountability for outcomes remains non-existent.

This is the core failure: not a lack of funding, not a lack of stated compassion—but a lack of measurable results and a refusal to change course when policies aren’t working or to use common sense or relevant public input when implementing them in the first place.

Civil commitment reform also has to be part of this conversation. The current threshold is so high that many people in repeated, visible crisis (as in this case) are left to deteriorate until they reach an emergency threshold. That is neither humane nor sustainable. Any serious approach must include both expanded treatment capacity and the ability to intervene earlier when someone cannot care for themselves.

So here are the questions for county commissioners, city council, and state leaders:

- How much more funding will be approved before outcomes actually change?

- How many more programs will be expanded without measurable improvement?

- And how long are neighborhoods, individual citizens, and businesses, expected to carry the burden of policies that aren’t delivering results?

Frankly, this cannot continue to be treated as a technical problem within the same political framework that created it. The upcoming election cycles at the city, county, and state level are where this direction either continues—or finally changes.

There are very few current officeholders I have confidence will both acknowledge the reality and be willing to fundamentally change course. Many of them have had plenty of time already to display their ability to do this and they have failed. If that’s going to shift, it starts with voters paying close attention to who is willing to break from the status quo, demand measurable outcomes, and finally prioritize public safety.

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