The Pearl takes a beating. Just ask the bench located on the west side of the Asa Flats, near the corner of Northwest 13th and Marshall. If this bench could talk, it would tell you stories about how it was set on fire and charred to a crisp one crazy night, then left to smolder.

The short-lived metal bench on Northwest 13th Ave. Photo by Walden Kirsch

Who knew livable, lovable Portland would become this hard?

Benches ought to be nice public places where a pedestrian can grab a quick rest, or tie their shoelaces. A place where old ladies and men can organize their shopping carts, or nearby Safeway workers can take a well-earned 10-minute break.

But this bench has been occupied by dealers and addicts to become a near constant gathering place for people engaging in activities that are the hard new Portland’s normal. Things some of us spend more time thinking about and looking at than is probably recommended. Don’t you wish you couldn’t see all the stuff strewn on the ground, like the to-go food containers, plastic utensils and empty ice cream and yogurt containers that make fentanyl withdrawal better. Don’t you wish you could stop memorizing all this stuff?

Lots of us have watched HBO’s “The Wire” or read “The Corner,” the book about the Baltimore drug trade that inspired the HBO series. It started as a newspaper series in the Baltimore Sun written by David Simon.

It seems like it would be so simple for the police to take a cue from that show and put a camera or bug under the bench. Or install a camera across the street at Sisters Coffee, a few feet and a world away. After all, we all have little cams so we can see what our pets are up to when we’re away at work.

After the bench was burnt to a crisp, it was replaced by an indestructible-looking metal bench and anchored to the same spot.

But now that bench is gone, too.

Presumably no kind of bench can live on this street.