District 4 City Councilor Mitch Green believes he knows a lot about housing. To be sure, he believes a lot about housing, but how much does he know about public housing in Portland and its notorious failures?

The NW Examiner is challenging Green to live in a Home Forward building for a month or two and then tell us why public housing should be the norm in our city. The agency has about 2,000 vacant units, so I’m sure one could be made available without forcing anyone to the streets.

Green, fresh off an easy victory for reelection, has not responded to our offer.

Since his first campaign for council, Green has touted social housing, government-owned housing available to all regardless of income. He led a delegation of city officials to Vienna, the international model for such a system.

Back in Portland, he spoke at a 2025 protest at The Yards, a housing authority apartment building in the Pearl where a longterm tenant was threatened with eviction over a billing snafu. I asked Green how public housing could be the answer when only outside intervention could halt Home Forward’s harsh and arbitrary ways.

Green said a tenant union would give tenants the power they needed to ensure fair treatment. Brian Harvey has lived in The Yards 13 years, helped create a tenants union there and was recently appointed to the Home Forward board. But he said those avenues of accountability are not enough. Good management sometimes involves less—not greater—lenience toward tenants who threaten the safety of other residents and vandalize the property.

We challenge Green to educate himself to reality by living in Pearl Court or another Home Forward building. Only by being part of daily life in a building and coping with the frustration of management inaction can he understand how public housing works, and how it doesn’t.

Green, who lives in a suburban neighborhood, knows social justice as a theory. But does he know what it’s like to live among the people he speaks for?