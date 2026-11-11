Northwest Examiner

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Elishevet's avatar
Elishevet
6m

I understand despising Mitch Green for legit political reasons (he is distinctly unqualified, he is ideological vs experienced, and I disagree with his posturing in general). However, suggesting that a city official go live in public housing if they like it so much is the same as telling a state official to go live in the Oregon state hospital if they love mental health so much. We have a population of people in this city who need supportive housing; home forward is mismanaged from the top down, but that doesn’t mean that taking away cheap housing for people who would otherwise be on the street is a good idea.

I do understand the argument that the money granted to this public corporation (home forward) must be carefully overseen by the county. This ball is now firmly in Shannon Singleton’s court. We will see what happens.

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
1h

I read that Green and his Nike employed wife make over 330k per year combined. None of what Mitch touts is related to his experience in any way, they are what Rob Henderson has coined as luxury belief systems, ideas and opinions held by the affluent and educated that confer high social status upon the believer at very little cost, while often inflicting real-world harm or instability on lower-class individuals. Green would never consider living in social housing, he is content on promoting it only.

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