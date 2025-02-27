District Attorney Nathan Vasquez told KPTV Fox 12 last month that his entire staff was outraged upon seeing video of threats and intimidation against neighbors of a drug dealing hot spot at Northwest 19th and Couch streets.

Vasquez vowed an enforcement campaign in the area where weekly distribution of free handouts of drug paraphernalia, food and hygiene supplies for addicts have also attracted drug dealers.

Images of a masked gang threatening a resident trying to reach her home sent the DA over the top.

“That particular piece—that upset me,” Vasquez told KPTV. “No person should be harassed or threatened in any manner. If we can identify people who are engaged in threatening behavior against neighbors, we will proceed with criminal charges on those people.”

Before the month ended, Senior Deputy District Attorney Glen Ujifusa announced that “Portland People's Outreach Program has moved the location where they were giving out supplies. We continue to work with Portland Police on this issue and have a meeting scheduled with interested parties to discuss future steps."