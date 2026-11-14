Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
5h

Well done!!! Thank you for pursuing the case to this conclusion.

Reply
Share
ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
4h

Well done Bob. Appreciate your diligence and determination in regard to this matter. Sure would love to hear justification why Morillo and Avalos voted no. Ironic that we will probably never find out, as your case centered on transparency and accountability.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.