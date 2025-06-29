Northwest Examiner

JW
2h

At the end of the day, the mayor gave little to no real consideration to the placement of this shelter. He ran on a promise to end unsheltered homelessness—but promises mean nothing without a thoughtful, workable plan. This is reactive policy with no real vision or care regarding what the fallout will be, something we unfortunately have grown very used to tolerating (to our ongoing detriment) in this city.

The term *NIMBY* has become a blunt weapon in Portland, used to discredit legitimate concerns. It’s not unreasonable to expect safe, livable neighborhoods. Wanting basic order is not a lack of compassion—it’s a call for accountability. There’s a line between compassion and enabling, and this city crossed it long ago. If our current leaders can’t see that, they aren’t the right people for these jobs.

Cathleen Callahan
1h

Well said! Having garnered our votes, Mayor Wilson has betrayed us by ignoring the codified pledge to seek neighborhood input. He jeopardizes the future of a neighborhood already suffering from diminishing property values, fleeing businesses and the vestiges of drug use: garbage, shoplifting, syringes, graffiti, and human waste. It is the residents who clean this up - not the city. Unpoliced but heavily taxed, we shoulder the costs of NWCC who responds to our security concerns and serviced the unhoused. Mayor Wilson, the future of the Pearl rests in your hands - and it doesn’t look good.

