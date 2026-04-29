HunnyBeez is an American-Filipino fusion restaurant on the South Park Blocks that serves up rice bowls, wings, and spam burgers, among other things. Located at 1434 SW Park Ave., the menu offers Filipino dishes like lumpia, pancit noodles, and pork adobo. Desserts are brought in from Eastside bakery Eat Balong.

Monday night is Service Industry Night during which HunnyBeez collabs with a rotating cast of Portland bars and restaurants, such as the Hoxton Hotel’s Pamana Restaurant.

“Service industry nights are something Portland always used to do but they’re coming back,” said co-owner Andrew Blossom.

Everyone is welcome but restaurant and bar workers are given an extra discount on their day off. Evenings are busiest, and HunnyBeez stays open until 10 p.m. weekdays and midnight on weekends. On Wednesdays, kids eat free. Karaoke happens from 8 p.m. to closing Thursday-Saturday, and brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays. For a treat, try the layered halo-halo (shaved ice, jellies, and ube ice cream on top).

Business partners Andrew and Honey Blossom at HunnyBeez, an American Filipino fusion restaurant on the South Park Blocks.

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When you just need a sandwich, Baker’s Mark hits the spot. The shop recently expanded into the former Ben & Jerry’s space on the corner of Northwest 10th and Everett, 301 NW 10th Ave. The menu offers cold subs, hot subs and vegetarian options. All sandwich ingredients are made here, and Portland’s MoonBrine’s fermented pickles show up, too. Dough for all the breads, such as the excellent Dutch Crunch, is scratch-made and baked fresh daily.

Baker’s Dozen has taken the former Ben & Jerry’s corner.

Kaylin Allen relocated her designer vintage shop Along the Way from the Pearl to 2326 NW Irving. The grand opening is planned for May 1 and coincides with First Friday.

“I’m very excited about bringing First Fridays to 23rd,” said Jared Phippen of Will Leather Goods. “We’re very focused on bringing back the community to the street with lots of fun events. We have almost 30 businesses that are participating. There will be local artists, local wineries, lots of activations, food vendors and special discounts.”

Your future source for resale luxuries such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton handbags, and Chanel.

Gary Bodker Designs, a glass blowing studio and retail space recently opened at 2236 NW 21st Ave.

The Subway sandwich shop on West Burnside near 21st Avenue has closed; a UPS store will open there.

House Jam! On May 9, William Temple House is throwing a mental health awareness concert 2-8 p.m. with Ned & Wendy the Band and five other acts. The event is set in the garden of the historic Mackenzie house, 2023 NW Hoyt St., and includes a thrift store pop-up, food and drink and raffle prizes. All proceeds fund William Temple’s low-cost counseling and social services. Purchase tickets here.