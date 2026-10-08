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Marc's avatar
Marc
42m

Thank you Richard.

For me the challenges ahead are highlighted by these observations:

Each city has a Democrat Party mayor and each state has a Democrat Party governor

The state education rankings:

CO is 9th

PA is 22 nd

WA is 32nd

OR is 44 th

Real change is required

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
8m

Good article. Thanks.

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