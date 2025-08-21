Architectural Heritage Center Director Heather Flint Chatto presents an award to Connors McMenamin, who said the company will continue its tradition of restoring old buildings.

Whenever a historic building falls into jeopardy in the Pacific Northwest, we often hear: “Maybe the McMenamins will buy it.”

For 40 years, the company headed by brothers Mike and Brian McMenamin of Portland has established a remarkable record of transforming historic buildings with vibrant, often multiple new uses, while capturing the buildings’ origins with artifacts and historic mementos.

In a better world, other creative entrepreneurs would follow the McMenamins formula by finding vital new uses for historic structures. With now more than 50 venues (not all of them “old”) in Oregon and Washington, the company has proved its magic on vacant schools, theaters, fraternal lodges, hotels, a county poor form and even a funeral home.

Despite their success, the two brothers do not seek public attention. When the Architectural Heritage Center honored them with a preservation award in May, Connors McMenamin represented his father, Brian, and uncle at the ceremony.

The younger McMenamin said his elders were impressed by early travels in Europe, when they noted that pubs often offered entertainment for whole families, not just for those imbibing alcohol. That spirit is carried at the McMenamin venues, where, given available spaces, visitors can hear music, see movies, attend history presentations, eat meals, enjoy spas and in many cases rent hotel rooms. And have a beer.

Aside from respecting history in their buildings, the McMenamin brothers also helped make history in 1985. They testified successfully in favor of a state law that would allow breweries to sell beer at the same locations — thus creating Oregon’s brew-pub industry.

Connors McMenamin said the next generation intends to carry on with the business and to take advantage of opportunities to let old buildings continue to tell their stories. And to provide visitors with recreational opportunities beyond eating and drinking. Along the way, perhaps their successes will encourage other entrepreneurs to find successful new uses for interesting buildings that otherwise face demolition.

The Architectural Heritage Center’s preservation award is named in honor of William J. Hawkins III, an architect and Portland historian whose work includes restoration of the Kamm House and restoration of the commercial building that now houses the AHC at 701 SE Grand Ave. Hawkins, a proactive preservation supporter, finished the AHC rehabilitation 20 years ago.

